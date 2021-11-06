Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$300.28 million and a P/E ratio of 287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

