Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issued By William Blair

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $278.62 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.