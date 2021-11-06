Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

