Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report released on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

