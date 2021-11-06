Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

