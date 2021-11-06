Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Boosted by William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gartner in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $331.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 1-year low of $144.37 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $408,955.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

