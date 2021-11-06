Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

