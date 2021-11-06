Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted by Truist Securiti

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

SBA Communications stock opened at $344.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.43. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

