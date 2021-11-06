Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $123.49 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

