Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

TNDM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

