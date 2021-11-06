Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Increased by Analyst

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

