Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Reduced by Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

