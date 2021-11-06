QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. QCR has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. QCR has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

