QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QCOM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

