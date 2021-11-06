QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $168.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

