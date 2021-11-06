Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20.

XM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

