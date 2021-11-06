Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. Qualys has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

