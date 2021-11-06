Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

