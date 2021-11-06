QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

