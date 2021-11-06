QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21). Approximately 36,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 259,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.58 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

