R. Kipp Deveer Sells 30,608 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25.

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92.

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 46.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

