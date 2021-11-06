Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

