Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

