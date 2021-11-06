RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €860.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €860.00 ($1,011.76) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €631.89 ($743.40).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €859.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €818.90. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

