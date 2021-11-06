Raymond James Analysts Give StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) a C$6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SVI. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. Research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

