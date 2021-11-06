Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.