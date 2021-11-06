Raymond James Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $302.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $267.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $272.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

