Raymond James Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $83.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.