Raymond James Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $320.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $287.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7,185.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 111.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

