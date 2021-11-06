Raymond James Raises True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

