Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.50. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 501,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 241,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

