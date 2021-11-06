RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. RealNetworks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RNWK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 629,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of RealNetworks worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.