Record (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.75

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.75 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.03). Record shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 289,185 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £166.41 million and a PE ratio of 30.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

