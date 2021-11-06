Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $200.42 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

