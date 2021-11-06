Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $201.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

