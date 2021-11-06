Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

