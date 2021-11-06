Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

