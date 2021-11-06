Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $175.45 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

