Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

