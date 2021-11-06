Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $87.57 million and $6.64 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

