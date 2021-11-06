Regal Rexnord Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

NYSE:RRX opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $167.61.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

