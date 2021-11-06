Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

