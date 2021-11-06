Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $111.72. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 4,305 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

