Ren Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $935.40 million and $37.89 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

