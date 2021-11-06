Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 71,600 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Turning Point Brands worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $768.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

