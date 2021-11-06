Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,413,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

