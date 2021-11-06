Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 99.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GHM stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of -65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

