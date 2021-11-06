Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of SmartFinancial worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

