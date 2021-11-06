Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,839 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,341,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,381,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

