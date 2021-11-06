ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $92.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 1,492,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,418. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $599.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

